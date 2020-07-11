Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 20,520 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

MDYV stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.90. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $28.90 and a 1-year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

