Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Axa

Axa reduced its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,600 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth $51,000. 71.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

NYSE BRO opened at $40.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.80 and a 200-day moving average of $40.41.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.11 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BRO shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.