APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of FLIR Systems worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FLIR Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne sold 21,300 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,041,144.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,661 shares in the company, valued at $2,427,429.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FLIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.78.

NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $40.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.65. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $59.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $450.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

