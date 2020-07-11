Morgan Stanley Sells 189,538 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Morgan Stanley reduced its holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,538 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of AutoNation worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AN opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.50. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. AutoNation had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AN. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoNation from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoNation from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.60.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

