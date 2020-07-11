Canandaigua National Corp Invests $354,000 in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BCE by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,866,000 after buying an additional 3,157,983 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,032,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth approximately $76,536,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 423.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,910,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 621.4% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,328,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CIBC lowered their target price on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.43.

BCE opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.38. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.5883 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.80%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

