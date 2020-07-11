Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Trims Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,875 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,991 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Comcast by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 519,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,342,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 21,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Comcast by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 258,747 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 451,745 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 285,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.48. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.