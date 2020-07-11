Cypress Capital Group Acquires 403 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Comcast by 5.2% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,071 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the first quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $178.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.48.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

