Vigilant Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,636 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 127.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $40.33 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 806.76 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.