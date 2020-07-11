APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.19% of CDK Global worth $7,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDK Global by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in CDK Global by 5.5% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,468,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDK opened at $40.33 on Friday. CDK Global Inc has a 12 month low of $29.12 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.33.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a net margin of 0.35% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. The business had revenue of $516.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.11%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.