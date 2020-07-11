Whittier Trust Co. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Altria Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 303,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,026 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

MO opened at $40.27 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

