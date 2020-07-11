Invesco Ltd. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 39.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 157.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 55,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $24.61 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd (NYSE:DFP)

