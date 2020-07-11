Invesco Ltd. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DFP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 501,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after buying an additional 18,062 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 39.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 124,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 157.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 90,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 55,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 8.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 74,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DFP opened at $24.61 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd Inc has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Dynmc Prf&Inm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

