Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO opened at $40.27 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.18, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

