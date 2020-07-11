Rockland Trust Co. Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Shares of MO opened at $40.27 on Friday. Altria Group Inc has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $52.45. The company has a market cap of $71.73 billion, a PE ratio of -82.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

