Gradient Investments LLC Invests $4.18 Million in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 103,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,000. Gradient Investments LLC owned 1.40% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 220.4% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 13,098 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ULST opened at $40.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.00. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $40.52.

