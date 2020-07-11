Cypress Capital Group Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,767 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,665 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,310,000 after purchasing an additional 47,182 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,330 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,476 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 208,349 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,247,000 after buying an additional 21,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,354 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $23,339,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Bank of America raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.62.

In other news, EVP Andrew M. Watterson sold 8,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $263,558.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,215.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV opened at $33.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.25. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.33. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

