Cypress Capital Group Takes $581,000 Position in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.08.

Shares of IP opened at $33.11 on Friday. International Paper Co has a 52-week low of $26.38 and a 52-week high of $47.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.33.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

