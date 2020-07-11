Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,937 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 6,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 35.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Andrew N. Kattos sold 13,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $503,533.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,588.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO W Bibb Lamar, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

SFBS stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $40.90.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 35.51%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 25.55%.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

