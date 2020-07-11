DNB Asset Management AS Sells 6,386 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,386 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 158.7% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in International Paper by 207.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on International Paper in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

International Paper stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.33. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

