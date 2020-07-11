Arden Trust Co Increases Holdings in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Arden Trust Co increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,839 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 62.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $33.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $45.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBER. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $4,873,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total transaction of $61,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 882,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,497,620. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.