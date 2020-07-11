Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 680 Shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $606,000.

Get iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF alerts:

BATS IEDI opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.77.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.