Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $296,000 Investment in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 6.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.7% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 132,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 301,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 11.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other Cloudflare news, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $263,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Associates V. Lp Venrock sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,727,574 shares of company stock worth $472,808,233. 35.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NET stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. Cloudflare Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.86. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.67.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

