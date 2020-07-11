Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 12,426 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

