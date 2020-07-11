Canandaigua National Corp Buys Shares of 8,084 GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Canandaigua National Corp purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,084 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter valued at $689,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $350,080,000 after acquiring an additional 155,988 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,068 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

GSK opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.17. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.472 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

GSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

