Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 158,051 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,022,003 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 158,051 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $41,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE GSK opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $48.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.17. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.70.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.