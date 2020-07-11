State Street Corp Has $351.06 Million Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 0.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,123,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $351,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,215,994 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $652,315,000 after buying an additional 7,550,274 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,539,965 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $588,809,000 after acquiring an additional 127,004 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 150.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,764,104 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858,438 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,450,131 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,080,000 after purchasing an additional 155,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,688 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $346,443,000 after purchasing an additional 712,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $39.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $31.43 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.17.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.18. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

