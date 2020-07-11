State Street Corp Purchases 93,111 Shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG)

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 10.55% of National Fuel Gas worth $344,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,743,000 after buying an additional 153,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,232,000 after buying an additional 56,158 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 53,592 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 8.3% in the first quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 851,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,752,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

NYSE:NFG opened at $39.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $53.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 0.63.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $491.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

