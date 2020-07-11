ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 187,851 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.