Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 7,009 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 7,009 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $39.69 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $67.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $46.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

Several brokerages have commented on COP. Bank of America downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

