ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,110 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,260 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of ConocoPhillips worth $50,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,102,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,651,945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,634,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,480,517 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 999.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.70.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

