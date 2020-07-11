Exane Derivatives Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,966 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 43.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.5% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,237,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

