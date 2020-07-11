Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 62.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,518 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 317,533 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $6,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 207.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIX opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.58.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FIX shares. TheStreet raised Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Sidoti raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $831,819.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,160.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.94 per share, for a total transaction of $319,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,871 shares in the company, valued at $986,019.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

