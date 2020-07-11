Cypress Capital Group Raises Stock Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $3,948,310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $255,802,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,194,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,974 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour bought 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Barclays started coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

ADM stock opened at $39.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. Archer Daniels Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

