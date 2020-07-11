APG Asset Management N.V. Makes New $8.94 Million Investment in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 191,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,935,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.53% of Comfort Systems USA at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 55.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 207.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $38.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $831,819.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,402,160.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Krusi sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $64,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 14,115 shares of company stock valued at $444,269 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

