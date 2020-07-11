Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 1,449 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 447.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,577,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,817,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,594,568 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,579,000 after acquiring an additional 279,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,249,613 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,340,000 after acquiring an additional 848,568 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,173,819 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $240,354,000 after acquiring an additional 420,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,705,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $70,757,000 after acquiring an additional 60,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t purchased 1,800 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, with a total value of $84,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,395.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $14.55 and a 52 week high of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $899.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $50.50 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.81.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.