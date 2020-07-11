Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Holdings Increased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 619,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,317 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262,602 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,763,000 after buying an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after buying an additional 1,727,198 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after buying an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,275,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323,633 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

