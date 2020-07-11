863,913 Shares in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Purchased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 863,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,198,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. State Street Corp lifted its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,943,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,435,000 after purchasing an additional 232,535 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 791,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,161,000 after buying an additional 197,570 shares in the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at $1,393,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 39.2% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 48.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares during the period.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $18.84 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. BJs Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 174,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $4,712,931.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 524,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,160,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 649,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,631 shares of company stock worth $19,214,568 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.