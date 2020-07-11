Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of Petmed Express worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Petmed Express by 505.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Petmed Express by 41.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Petmed Express during the first quarter valued at $105,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Petmed Express by 9,448.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $785.22 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.71. Petmed Express Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $41.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share.

PETS has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,334 shares of Petmed Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $133,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,334 shares of company stock valued at $369,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

