Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 11,662 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,662 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $38.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. PNM Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $56.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.98, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $333.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.55 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.