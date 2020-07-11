Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Has $32,000 Stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 67.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First American Trust FSB acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $647,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $39.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

