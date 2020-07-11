Exane Derivatives Makes New Investment in Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Youdao (NYSE:DAO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Youdao in the 4th quarter worth about $11,577,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Youdao in the fourth quarter worth about $2,112,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Youdao by 250.9% in the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 614,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,934,000 after acquiring an additional 439,530 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,850,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DAO opened at $39.00 on Friday. Youdao has a 52-week low of $12.01 and a 52-week high of $41.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day moving average is $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.46 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Youdao will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upgraded Youdao from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Youdao in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Youdao from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.97.

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

