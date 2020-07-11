DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $39.38 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Pierre Dufour acquired 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

