Arden Trust Co Reduces Position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,994 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers Communications by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 228.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 847,635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,203,000 after buying an additional 24,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,477 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $250,366,000 after buying an additional 236,177 shares in the last quarter. 43.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.43. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $54.53. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3519 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

RCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet lowered Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.57.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.