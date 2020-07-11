Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 125,788 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 144,583.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,788 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 343.6% during the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 70,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 54,599 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 114,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,216,000.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $38.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $30.32.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

