Diversified Trust Co Buys New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 89,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 35,336 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton bought 2,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Cfra cut shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.70.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $39.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

