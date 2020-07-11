APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,352,000 Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its position in BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,352,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.24% of BJs Wholesale Club worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 431.9% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth $155,000.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ stock opened at $38.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.87. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.12, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.81. BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.30.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 360.57% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kristyn M. Sugrue sold 17,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $647,602.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 24,519 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $861,597.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,631 shares of company stock valued at $19,214,568 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BJs Wholesale Club from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.11.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ).

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.