POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stake Increased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 53.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in POSCO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in POSCO by 935.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in POSCO by 137.1% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 3,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 3.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $38.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.80.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of POSCO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Nomura cut POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

