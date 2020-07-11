Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 86,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARES. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

In other Ares Management news, Director Antoinette Cook Bush acquired 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $50,102.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,981.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Antony P. Ressler sold 357,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $13,345,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,564,688 shares of company stock valued at $134,319,880. Insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $39.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

