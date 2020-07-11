Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 10,200 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Silgan by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 41,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Silgan by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Silgan by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 101,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Silgan by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Silgan by 96.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 5,112 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total transaction of $176,415.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,644 shares of company stock worth $590,731. Insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine cut Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America raised Silgan from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Silgan from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

SLGN stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

