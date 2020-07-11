Larson Financial Group LLC Boosts Stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Continental by 176.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of United Continental by 1,437.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Continental by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Continental during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 85.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($2.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.36) by $0.79. United Continental had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -20.82 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut United Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Barclays lowered United Continental from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Continental from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Continental has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

