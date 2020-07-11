9,207 Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

APAM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.80.

APAM opened at $32.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

